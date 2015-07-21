Brother: Slain Telford Unit officer a loving father, survivor

The Texas Department of Corrections officer at the Telford Unit in New Boston that died as a result of injuries allegedly suffered at the hands of an inmate Wednesday morning has been identified by prison officials.

A full review of the incident conducted by the Texas Department of of Criminal Justice under the supervision of the state's Inspector General's Office, was expected to get under way this week. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

The corrections officer who prison officials say died after a vicious attack by an inmate last week in East Texas was a loving father who had narrowly escaped a brush with death once before, according to his brother and fellow officer.

Ken Davison says Timothy Davison moved to Bowie County this past September to start a new life after their mother was killed in a house explosion in Illinois.

"The house had a gas leak. The house exploded. It killed my mom and it blew my brother out of the house."

Timothy survived, and moved in with his brother and sister-in-law in their Simms, TX home.

The brothers worked together at the Barry Telford Unit in New Boston.

"He was kind of shy and withdrawn, but he liked his job, liked helping people."

Now, though, every day back at work is a reminder for Ken.

"It is hard to go through those gates knowing what happened there, knowing that I lost my brother there."

Timothy was escorting inmate Billy Joel Tracey back to his cell when the prisoner allegedly got hold of a metal rod and beat the officer with it. Davison was taken by medical helicopter to CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System in Texarkana, where he died from his injuries.

"I hope the state pays him back with his life," says Ken.

Texas state prison officials are reviewing the incident to try to figure out exactly what happened and how.

Meanwhile, Davison's grieving family is planning his funeral and trying to figure out what they can do to best help his 2 daughters.

"One thing I can say about my brother is he loved his two daughters. He loved them with all his heart."

Memorial services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25 at the First Baptist Church in New Boston. There is no set visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Timothy Davison Benefit Fund, Guaranty Bond & Trust.

