Jones Brothers Furniture on East End Blvd in Marshall, Texas has been making Ark-La-Tex homes perfect for close to 50 years.  Owners Cal & Nancy Gaines opened the brand new showroom in 2003 and carry names that mean quality.

 

 

They are a full scale furniture and appliance store that features a Broyhill Gallery as well as a Simmons bedding gallery.  Whether it’s a living room, den, kitchen, bedroom or office, they can fully outfit it for you.  They are committed to giving you a quality product at a fair price and they also offer financing with approved credit and free delivery. To learn more about Jones Brothers Furniture and to view some of their beautiful inventory, please visit their website at www.jonesbrofurniture.com.   

 

Jones Brothers Furniture

300 E. End Blvd. S.

Marshall, Texas 75670

Phone 903-938-4353

Fax 903-938-7114

 

