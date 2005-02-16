Home Innovations - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Need more room? Home Innovations has a room for every season.  Imagine taking a simple, single step into your own private getaway, relaxing in the comfort you have chosen, you have designed.  It’s all right here. A TEMO sunroom fits perfectly on your home, giving you a special tranquil retreat without all of life’s complications.  Enjoy the vibrant colors of spring, safe from mosquitoes and biting insects; stay protected from the sun in the summer months with TEMO’s exclusive HPG 2000 windows; and slip into cozy comfort during cooler months. TEMO has been installing these beautiful, award-winning additions to area homes for 34 years and are the largest sunroom builder in the United States.

TEMO sunrooms, which meet or exceed all national engineering codes, are beyond compare for quality and design. That’s why they offer an industry-exclusive lifetime transferable warranty. Let D.J. Mills at Home Innovations add the sunroom that’s perfect for your home.

Home Innovations
405 Watts Road
Shreveport, LA 71106
877-281-4400 or 318-869-HOME (4663)
Visit Us Online or Email Us

