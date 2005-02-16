Fleming Irrigation has been the leader in the landscape irrigation solutions for over 41 years.

They install both residential and commercial jobs, and also offer outstanding service for your existing sprinkler system. Their highly trained service professionals will be happy to work with you on making sure your sprinkler system is hitting the mark.

For an Interactive Guided Tour, please click on the following link:

www.rainbird.com/contractor/index.htm#

Fleming Irrigation

P.O. Box 6137

Shreveport, LA 71136

Phone: (318) 797-3536