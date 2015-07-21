Start Your Day: Faulty equipment causes power outages, man to decide wife's fate

A local man is deciding whether or not to end his wife's life without her family. (Source: Jacob Bradford/KSLA News 12)

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

More than 17,000 households were without power this morning because of an issue with an CLECO electrical grid. The problem put about 11,700 SWEPCO and 6,500 CLECO customers in the dark.

A Shreveport man is furthering his efforts to reach the family of his new bride after she fell into a coma following a heart attack. He says, at the least, he wants them to have a chance to come and say good-bye to her. KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is live at University Health with more information on how to deal with such a tough decision and what legal steps to take.

New this morning, Shreveport police are investigating after an argument between two men escalated to one of the men being shot twice. It happened just before midnight at a home in the 400 block of east 68th Street. The shooter has not been arrested.

After being denied individual FEMA aid, some victims of last month's historic Red River flooding are desperate for help. One of the ways they can get help is insurance. Coming up this morning at 6 a.m., Insurance commissioner Jim Donelon is live with the state of LA insurance 10 years after Katrina.

Click here to subscribe to breaking news and alerts and watch KSLA News 12 This Morning for all the morning's top stories weekdays beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Not near a TV? Watch us streaming live in HD here.