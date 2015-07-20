Political analyst files lawsuit against Caddo Parish Commission

One Northwest Louisiana citizen says the Caddo Parish Commissioners are defying the state constitution by accepting retirement funds from the Caddo Parish Employment Retirement System (CPERS).



"We found out back in December, and I went public in January that the Caddo Parish Commission had been taking an illegal and unconstitutional retirement for fifteen years," said Elliot Stonecipher, a political analyst who recently published an open letter to update the lawsuit's progress.

He says a hearing was held on Monday.

Stonecipher also wrote in the open letter that the work he's performed in his suit might prove to be the most consequential of any he has taken on against any government body in our state.

The suit was filed in Caddo Parish District Court on March 15 and names each commissioner individually. It also cites a Louisiana Revised Statute that states part-time public officials are not allowed to participate in a public retirement system.



"CPERS retirement to elected commissioners is illegal and unconstitutional, we want our money back," said Stonecipher.

In the latest hearing, the courts were asked to rule on whether the lawsuit should be filed against the Caddo Commission, or the parish of Caddo. Stonecipher says whatever the courts decide, they'll proceed with the lawsuit.

