Start Your Day: Police search for armed man, 'super load' hits the road, hottest weekend yet

At least 30 police units are looking for an armed man in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood. Police say people who live in the area to stay inside their houses for their own safety.

In a KSLA News 12 traffic alert, you'll want to take a look at this map before you make weekend plans. The 'super load' will begin its trek from the Port of Shreveport-Bossier to an East Texas chemical plant this morning.

You'll also want to check the weather before deciding how you'll spend your weekend. It's is expected to be the hottest one yet. Tune in this morning to get your full weekend weather forecast from KSLA StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Nicole Madden.

This weekend, different cultures from all over the world will take over Diamond Jacks Casino with the 10th annual Taste of Culture event. It features delicacies from Japan to Germany, and even some good Creole food will be available to taste. At 6 a.m., we'll have a live guest from the Multicultural Center of the South with more information on the event.

