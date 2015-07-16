Wells Island Residents waiting for power to be restored

Drone video recorded by Jay Cougar gives a bird's eye view of the Red River, giving a different perspective to the potential flooding emergency officials have been talking about for weeks.

This sticker is what SWEPCO needs before they can restore power to flood victims' homes.

It has been nearly 2 months since the Red River flooded homes across the ArkLaTex, but several flood victims in Caddo Parish are still waiting for power to be restored.

Most residents are waiting to get a meter from SWEPCO so they can have power again, but before they do that, they have to complete several steps.

"I don't understand. Why does it take this long?" asked Sammy Charchio.

We first spoke with Sammy Charchio, a flood victim who lives on Wells Island Road, about no federal aid coming to help flood victims Wednesday.

That is when we found him sitting in the shade of his yard waiting for SWEPCO to come out and install a meter. Thursday, he was still waiting on SWEPCO workers, unable to do anything other than wait.

"Got a licensed electrician, came with an electric company, done what they do, new box, new service everything. And then the inspector came out, looked at it. It's inspected, I go, and try to do the right thing, with my account. It's closed out," said Charchio.

Charchio says he went through all of the necessary steps to get his power back. He got an electrician. "It's probably going to be more than $2,000 for all of what they did. I'm guessing, I don't know, just wait. Wait for the bill," said Charchio.

He also had his home inspected by a city electrician. But for 2 days, he waited outside in the heat on SWEPCO to install a meter at his home.

We reached out to SWEPCO about this case, and were told SWEPCO "would not do a story on one customer's interaction with us due to privacy guidelines."

Charchio is not the only one getting nowhere on why it is taking so long to turn power back on. Generators can be heard throughout the neighborhood.

"It is terrible. It is terrible," explained another Wells Island Resident waiting on power to be restored.

SWEPCO spokesman Scott McCloud explained, "Once all inspections have been completed, customers may contact SWEPCO to have meter[s] installed and service reconnected. Since flooding began, SWEPCO has been concerned with the safety first approach since water and electricity do not mix!"

"It's frustrating, it really is. I understand rules and regulations," said Charchio.

Charchio's power was restored late Thursday afternoon. However, other residents say they are still waiting for their power to be restored, or for inspections.

