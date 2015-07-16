Independence Bowl confirms Camping World is new title sponsor

Duck Commander is no longer the title sponsor of the Independence Bowl, officials confirmed Thursday.

The Independence Bowl Foundation has officially announced that Camping World is the new title sponsor of the Independence Bowl.

The announcement comes as no surprise, since Camping World CEO & Chairman Marcus Lemonis first tweeted the news back on July 4.

Independence Bowl officials had declined to confirm the news, however, until now.

“The Independence Bowl is proud to announce Camping World as its new title sponsor,” 2015 Camping World Independence Bowl chairman Kyle McInnis said in a statement release Thursday morning. “This sponsorship marks an exciting new chapter in the history of the Independence Bowl.”

Camping World becomes the Independence Bowl’s 7th title sponsor after Duck Commander announced it was pulling out as the Bowl’s sponsor back in March.

Camping World sells camping supplies, as well as parts for recreational vehicles. The company is also the title sponsor for the NASCAR Camping World East Series, West Series and Truck Series.

2015 Independence Bowl chairman Kyle McInnis says the Camping World sponsorship is distinctly different that their sponsorship with Duck Commander. McInnis said, "Clearly we have a large cash payment, that's different. This is a signed contract."

McInnis added, "This is a traditional multi-year deal with a very strong national company and they are involved in sports.You go look at NASCAR, you've got a lot of RVs at NASCAR. You go to a college football game, there are alot of RV at college football games. This makes sense, so we're thrilled."

“We are excited to begin our partnership of the Independence Bowl and this is a great event to kick off our yearlong celebration honoring the 50th anniversary of our businesses,” said Lemonis, who is also CEO & Chairman of Good Sam, and host of CNBC’s The Profit. “Our customers enjoy the thrill of competitive sports along with the bonding that comes from tailgating. As a company, we have a great appreciation for the tradition of college football and look forward to the fan experience.”

The 2015 bowl game is scheduled for Saturday, December 26 at 4:45 p.m. CST and will be known as the Camping World Independence Bowl.

The Independence Bowl Foundation recently renewed its primary conference partnerships with the Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference through 2019. The Bowl has secondary agreements with Conference USA and the American Athletic Conference.

The Independence Bowl Foundation also extended its broadcast partnership with ESPN, which will broadcast the Independence Bowl through 2019.

The multi-year partnership between the Independence Bowl Foundation and Camping World was brokered by Denver-based Impression Sports & Entertainment.

