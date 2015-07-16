AT&T makes major donation to Northwest Louisiana non-profit

AT&T presents check to United Way of Northwest Louisiana. (Source: AT&T Public Affairs)

AT&T gives United Way of Northwest Louisiana a $12,093 donation Wednesday.

Representatives of United Way of Northwest Louisiana say they will use the money to support local area non-profit agencies' programs in health, education, income and basic needs.

"Because of community partners like AT&T, United Way of Northwest Louisiana was able to provide critical funding to help programs make community-wide changes,” said, Bruce Wilson, President and CEO of United Way of Northwest Louisiana.

Last year, they funded 45 agencies' programs that help children, families, elderly, the homeless and people who are sick, abused and neglected.

The programs helped people through things like tutoring, mentoring and literacy programs, health screenings, housing programs and after-school programs.

