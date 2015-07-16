Start Your Day: Hwy. 79 traffic alert, no delay expected for 'super load'

Marshall Police Chief Jesus “Eddie” Campa says he hopes the "No Colors, No Labels" program will help to unify the community.

A map of the 'super load' transport route from the Port of Shreveport-Bossier to the Texas line. (Source: Louisiana DOTD)

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

In a KSLA News 12 traffic alert, a 3-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler closed down part of Hwy. 79 overnight.

Two men were taken to University Health after the accident, one with what are believed to be life threatening injuries.

Caddo sheriff's deputies closed Hwy. 79 from Bethany-State Line Road to Locust Hill Road for almost 8 hours while they investigated and cleared the accident.

We're learning more about a shooting that left a man injured after being shot 3 times. A description of the possible suspect has been released. Tune in to this morning for video of the scene you'll see only on KSLA News 12.

The so called 'super load' being moved from Shreveport to east Texas is still expected to be on schedule despite some reports that the transport would be delayed. It's set to leave the port in Shreveport-Bossier tomorrow morning at 9 and cross the state line by Sunday. Traffic delays and temporary utility disruptions are expected.

Marshall, Texas Police Chief Jesus Campa will host the first No Colors, No Labels public information meeting tonight. The idea of the program is to relieve tension between the police and the public. KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is live at the Marshall police station with more information on the program and what we can look forward to in tonight's meeting.

Click here to subscribe to breaking news and alerts and watch KSLA News 12 This Morning for all the morning's top stories weekdays beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Not near a TV? Watch us streaming live in HD here.