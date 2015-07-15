BSO: Woman goes on shopping spree with stolen card

Woman wanted for going on shopping spree with stolen debit card. (Source: Bossier Sheriff's Office)

Bossier sheriff deputies are looking for a woman who allegedly went on a shopping spree with a stolen debit card in June.

The woman spent more than $500 on June 20 at a dozen area businesses including gas stations, convenience stores, a liquor store, fast-food restaurants and a department store in Bossier City, Haughton and Doyline.

Surveillance video from Wal-Mart on Airline Drive shows the woman walking out of the store.

Bossier sheriff's detectives say she is in her 30s or 40s with brown hair.

Detectives also say anyone who believes their credit or debit card is fraudulently used to immediately contact their bank to cancel the card and file a report with police. The quicker the better, they say.

Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to contact Bossier sheriff detective’s office at (318) 965-3418 or dispatch anytime at (318) 965-2203.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.