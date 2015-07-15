Texarkana salon gives free haircuts to the homeless

A Texarkana salon gave free haircuts to people in need at their first annual 'Haircuts for my Homies' event Monday.

"I am low income and it saves a lot," said Robin Mortara. She and other homeless and low income people got a free haircut from Style Studio Salon. "It's just, I want to look pretty."

Lisa Harris, owner of Style Studio Salon said,"We are shampooing them and cutting them and trying to help them get cooled off and get out of the heat and feel a little bit better."

Harris said she and her 17 stylists left the comforts of their building to open up shop at the Pocket Park in downtown Texarkana.

She says it was a way to give back to the community.

"The Randy Sam's Shelter has been bringing van loads of people down here. As well as the Friendship Center getting the word out, the Salvation Army, several of the local places where people in need go in and out of," said the salon owner.

Harris said the event was successful with nearly 150 people being served.

The salon plans to give haircuts annually.

Several other Texarkana businesses donated food and other items to the event.

