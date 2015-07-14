TRAFFIC ALERT: 'Super load' set to roll through Shreveport, East Texas

Several Shreveport roads are expected to be backed up and congested this weekend while a 'super load' travels through to Longview, Texas.

The super load will be going to Houston Chemical in Longview starting Friday at 9 a.m. from Ron Been Blvd. It is scheduled to travel at a maximum of 5 mph all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Some of the roads on its path through Shreveport include Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, E. Flournoy Lucas Road, LA Hwy. 1 and W 70th Street.

To see the route and times for the Louisiana portion of the transport, click here.

Once in East Texas, KSLA News 12 has confirmed that the 'super load' will make it's way toward Longview from on US 79 to the NE Loop around Carthage to US 59 North.

The currently permitted route then takes the load along FM 1794 West to Tatum.

From there, the load would then turn south on SH 43 and then take several city streets (Martin and Whitney) in Tatum (to bypass the railroad underpass on SH 43) to get to SH 149 West.

It would then travel northwest on SH 149 to Longview and turn east on the IH 20 frontage road and then to Callahan Road.

However, Texas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Marcus Sandifer says the route might have to be adjusted, because a section of the route permitted by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles along FM 1794 has since been taken over by a mining company.

Multiple utility and electric companies and law enforcement will be on hand for the duration of the load's transport through the city to make sure utility services are safely guarded with limited interruptions.

SWEPCO officials say some brief outages will be likely Friday and Saturday. They may have to shut down power to a few customers for about 20 to 30 minutes. Representatives say they will notify the customers that may be affected.

DOTD advises drivers to avoid the route during the scheduled transport times.

The load will be 275 feet long by 25 feet high and 18 feet wide. It will be carrying a piece of chemical production equipment called a cold box.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.