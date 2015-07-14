Start Your Day: Teen fatally stabbed, ETX teen Amber Alert, BAFB airman returns home

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

This morning, we've learned that a teenager is dead after being stabbed overnight allegedly by a family member. KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is live with more details at University Health where the 15-year-old victim was taken.

The Barksdale airman involved in a Kentucky crash that killed his step daughter has returned home to the ArkLaTex. We're told the Romanyaks are still recovering from their injuries. KSLA News 12 is staying in touch with the family for updates. We'll bring you with the latest on their recovery.

In a KSLA News 12 alert, authorities are still asking for the public's help after issuing an Amber Alert for a 15-year-old East Texas boy. He was reported missing over the weekend to the Nacogdoches Sheriff's Office.

While you were sleeping, diplomats involved in ongoing negotiations with Iran reportedly reached a historic deal to curb Iran's nuclear program.

There is a new coffee crazy for those who need a little extra boost in the morning. Its being called nitro coffee because its infused nitrogen and packs a bigger caffeine punch. We'll have more details about the new drink on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

