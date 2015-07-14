Shreveport teen fatally stabbed

A teenager is dead after allegedly being stabbed by his uncle Monday night.

It happened in the 1700 block of Yale Street in Shreveport around 10 p.m.

According to Shreveport Police, 52-year-old Edward Debrow stabbed his 15-year-old nephew Willie Latin III in the chest following an argument.

Latin was taken to University Health hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have arrested Debrow and he is facing second degree murder charges for Latin's death.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.