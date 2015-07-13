How to avoid the potentially tragic mistake of leaving a child in a hot car

It sounds obvious, but you might be surprised to know how many parents will accidentally leave their children locked in a hot car.

That's why local enforcement is putting out warnings as a heat advisory continues for the ArkLaTex through Tuesday evening.

It only takes 10 minutes for the temperature inside a car to rise more than 20 degrees.

"I could see how it could happen," said Heather Gramling.

Gramling has 2 young boys, ages 4 and 1. Her oldest is very vocal, but she says her youngest is not as loud. Gramling says she always takes precautions to make sure she does not ever forget that someone is in the back seat.

"The little one, he's kinda quiet back there, usually. But if I put my purse there when I go to get out, I have to get back there to grab it, and then I know, 'Oh Hey! He's back there,'" explained Gramling.

On average, 38 children will die in hot cars each year. That is according to kidsandcars.org. That group also says 9 children have died since the beginning of this year after being left in a hot car.

"People get busy with their lives. Their careers and all these things, but at the end of the day, you have to remember you have a child in the back seat so do whatever is necessary to make sure that you're keeping your children safe," said Cpl. Marcus Hines, with the Shreveport Police Department.

Children can overheat up to 5 times faster than adults. Even on a cool day, the temperature inside a car can reach 110 degrees.

So Shreveport police stress the importance of finding a trick that will help you remember to check your back seats.

"There's no cookie cutter answer, but whatever is effective for you to help you remember to get your child out of the back seat. In almost every case, we've seen it's almost 100% preventable," said Hines.

Gramling says her trick helps her, and she never wants to leave her little ones unattended inside a car.

"If you leave them in the car and the car isn't on, it's miserable. I wouldn't want to be in there, and I certainly wouldn't want to leave my children in there," said Gramling.

Police advise you put something that you will notice missing, like a cell phone, in the back with your child.

