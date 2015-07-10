Students show off their cattle at Four States Fairgrounds

More than $4 million worth of cattle is on display at a cattle show this weekend in Texarkana.

The National Junior Show of the American Brahman Breeder's Association is at The Four States Fair Grounds in Texarkana.

Organizers say more than 700 head of the finest cattle will be exhibited by 230 young people between the ages of 8 and 21.

Nine states are being represented at the event.

"The purpose of this is more like the 4H, FFA programs where these young people are being developed to be not only future agriculture leaders, but also leaders in their community and ultimately in the overall industry," said Chris Shivers, Executive Vice President of the American Brahman Breeder's Association.

About $60,000 in scholarships will be awarded to participants.

