Start Your Day: Comparing ArkLaTex crime rates, debate continues over Confederate symbols

Issues with the Louisiana state budget have put tax credits to the local film industry in jeopardy.

Shreveport police are looking for two men who reportedly injured a woman after kicking in her door and robbing her of money.

Louisiana ranks right up there with California in the number of major films made in the state each year. That could be in jeopardy with a new tax bill signed into bayou state law.

The confederate flag in South Carolina comes down today after flying high on the grounds of the state house for decades.

The Confederate Flag issue has sparked debates all across the country, especially in southern states. Whether it be in Louisiana, Texas or Arkansas, the momentum to remove Confederate symbols and remnants of the past appears to be reaching some sort of critical mass. In New Orleans, long-standing symbols of the Confederacy could soon become a thing of the past if the city's mayor has his way.

