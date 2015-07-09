Vigil held for 91-year-old stabbed to death in Bossier City

Bossier City police detectives have determined the death of an elderly woman whose body was discovered inside her home Thursday was the result of a homicide.

A relative found Scott unresponsive inside her residence in the 1300 block of North Hamilton Circle Thursday at just after 12 p.m.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of a 91-year-old Bossier City woman.

Vigil held for 91-year-old Ludella Scott who was stabbed to death

During a vigil for the elderly woman who was stabbed to death last week, we discovered a close connection between the victim and the young teen suspect.

Thursday evening, family members confirmed to KSLA News 12 that 91-year-old Ludella Scott was killed by her 14-year-old relative. The family says "Aunt Lu" as they called her would have wanted them to have forgiving hearts.

"She had a forgiving heart so we just have to walk in it just like her, we just have to walk in it," said granddaughter Tina Robinson.

Family members lit candles in remembrance of Scott.

She was reportedly robbed and stabbed to death inside her home a little over a week ago.

The family says Lu only had 5 grand children and a host of nieces and nephews but she served as a pillar of wisdom for everyone who crossed her path.

"She was like a grandmother to us all, even the community," said relative Tammie Hogan.

Loved ones stood in silence remembering the woman who they say would never hesitate to quickly and willingly hand over her last.

"You ask her for something, she would still give to you even though she said no," said Robinson.

"The best little lady, she was a good lady," added Hogan.

A woman they believe could have lived to see at least 100-years-old had her life not been taken from her.

"It's heartbreaking, that's all I can say about that, it's just heartbreaking," said Robinson.

The family wanted to mention that even though Lu was full of life, she lived alone and there was never any reason for them to be concerned about her well being.

Lu's relative was arrested on a charge of first degree murder.

