Caddo Parish home invasion suspects arrested

Two men are facing charges for a Caddo Parish home invasion that happened Tuesday night.

Deputies say Christopher Bell, 27, and Donte Demunguia, 21, broke into a home in the 9300 block of Lowry Road just after 11 p.m.

A woman called police when she heard the strangers in her house.

Her husband reportedly chased them with his shotgun. When they got outside, one of the suspects pointed another shotgun and they took the homeowner's shotgun.

The intruders got away in a dark blue car and were later arrested on Blanchard Latex Road.

The victim's shotgun and the other shotgun were also found in the car.

Both men are charged with aggravated burglary. Christopher Bell is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

