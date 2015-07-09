Start Your Day: Texarkana house explosion, hot and muggy forecast, Chef Jeff filming

In each episode, Chef Jeff meets up with newscasters, local celebrities and everyday people from cities across the country, to show them how to “flip” their favorite dishes.

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

A Texarkana, Ark. mother and baby are safe after their house caught fire and exploded last night. As firefighters entered, a backdraft blew out the insulation from the house. No injuries were reported.

KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is live in Texarkana with what's next in the investigation of what firefighters are calling a suspicious fire.

Also new this morning, Shreveport police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg while riding in a car. The woman is expected to be okay and no arrests have been made. We'll have more details on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

The 26th annual festival celebrating everyone's favorite treat is about to be underway in Center, Texas. KSLA Stormtracker 12 Meteorologist Nicole Madden is live in the historic downtown square to tell us about the What-a-Melon Festival and give a peek into the weekend hot and muggy forecast.

Chef Jeff from "Flip My Food" will be in Shreveport-Bossier filming several episodes for Season 2 of his show. Today, KSLA news 12 will be live at 9 a.m. from Tubbs Hardware on Benton Road in Bossier City to watch Chef Jeff in action.

Beyond the Arklatex, around 1:00am, after more than 14 hours of debate and stall tactics, the South Carolina House approved a bill to take down the Confederate flag from the Capitol grounds.

