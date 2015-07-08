East Texas city gets emergency warning system

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The federal and Texas State governments have teamed up with on Bowie County city to give residents a head start to safety in case of a dangerous storm.

"We experience storms like any other community that can be devastating or have the potential to be devastating," said Nash, Texas City Manager Doug Bowers.

The City of Nash is not isolated from bad weather and for many residents, there has never been a clear warning sound to alert them of a weather emergency.

But, thanks to a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Texas Department of Public Safety, two warning sirens went online Wednesday.

"This will be a first for us and it is just a way we can add some early warning capabilities to our emergency responders and our citizens," explained Bowers.

"We have had several storms the past few months that have required the activation of the sirens," said Nash Fire Chief Steve Rodgers.

City leaders said many residents have complained about the lack of a warning system but now they hope the 3,500 people in the city will be able to hear the warning loud and clear.

The emergency warning system cost the city $48,000.

