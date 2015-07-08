Downtown Bossier City redevelopment timeline to date - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Downtown Bossier City redevelopment timeline to date

An aerial view of what architects believe downtown Bossier City could look like in 10 years. An aerial view of what architects believe downtown Bossier City could look like in 10 years.
The development will feature a mixed-use apartment building, green space, and pedestrian friendly walkways. The development will feature a mixed-use apartment building, green space, and pedestrian friendly walkways.
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

The Bossier City Council has been making moves since July of 2014 to secure funding and buy up property to clear the way for a massive project to redevelop the old downtown area in the city. 

DOWNTOWN REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT TIME LINE:

  • July 5, 2014
    • The city council passed an ordinance authorizing the city to get up to $15 million in bond money from the Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority for use in the downtown redevelopment project.  The bond was purchased with money totaling $14.3 million that the city saved from refinancing other bonds at lower rates. 
  • September 2, 2014
    • Bossier City Council approves of an ordinance appropriating $73,800.00 from the riverboat gaming capital projects fund to retain Mike McSwain architect to develop a master plan for Downtown Bossier City. 
  • February 17, 2015
    • Bossier City Council approves of an ordinance appropriating one million dollars from the September 16, 2014 LCDA bond issue for property acquisition. 
  • April 7, 2015
    • Bossier City Council approves of sale of city property in downtown to Cajun Solutions LLC for $415,000. The ordinance states the sale will assist with the downtown development plan because it will generate jobs and taxes and provide quality development to area. 
    • The Bossier City Council approves of ordinance approving the city to acquire the following property:
      • 715 Barksdale Boulevard
      • 405 Monroe Street
      • 431 Arcadia Street.
        • Funds appropriated include purchase, closing costs, relocation expenses, real estate commissions and demolition. 
    • The Bossier City council approves ordinance approving the acquisition of the following properties:
      •  Lot 318, Less the N. 10 Ft.
      • Lot 319 of East Shreveport Subdivision, East 37 ft.
      • Lots 300, 301, 302, of East Shreveport Subdivision.
        • The ordinance states the City of Bossier City's desire to facilitate the development of "Old Downtown" Bossier City. 
  • April 21, 2015
    • Bossier City Council passes final reading of an ordinance allowing the government to borrow $5 million dollars from the Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority.
    • No money from this bond issue has been allocated yet.
  • May 19, 2015
    • Bossier City Council votes to approve final reading to borrow from the Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority, not more than $35 million.
    • $30 million would be designated for the construction for the Parkway Northern Extension road project, located near the downtown area. According to city spokesman, Mark Natale, none of that bond issue will be used for downtown redevelopment.
  • June 16, 2015
    • Bossier City council votes on ordinance approving land acquisition of the properties in the downtown area, money will be used from $1 million allocated in February. 
    • Funds have been appropriated for these acquisitions to include purchase, closing costs, relocation expenses, real estate commissions and demolition:
    • Properties include: 
      • Lot 306, East Shreveport Subdivision= $15,000
      • The West 88' of Lots 300-302, East Shreveport Subd. = $37,500
      • 429 Minden Street = $37,500
      • 411/415 Minden Street=  $21,000
      • 409 Minden Street = $33,500
      • Lot 378, East Shreveport Subdivision = $15,000
      • Lots 1 & 2, Evans Place Subdivision = $34,000
      •  Lots 331 & 332 E. Shreveport Subdivision = $36,000 
  • July 7, 2015
    • Bossier City Council adopts an Ordinance appropriating 3.5 million dollars from the 2014 Utility Bond Issue to fund design and construction of new utility lines for the downtown re-visioning project. 
    • The council also heard a presentation from Mike McSwain and other architects about their vision for downtown Bossier City. 
  • July 21, 2015
    • Bossier City Council votes to introduce ordinance approving land acquisition of properties in downtown area.
    • Funds have been appropriated for these acquisitions to include purchase, closing costs, relocation expenses, real estate commissions and demolition. 
    • Properties include:
      • Lot 334 East Shreveport Subdivision
      • Lot 339 & S/2 of 338 East Shreveport Subdivision
      • Lot 308 East Shreveport Subdivision
      • Lot 271 East Shreveport Subdivision
      • Lot 23 Evans Place Subdivision
      • Lot 18, Block D, Curtis Park Subdivision
      • Lot 19, Bock D Curtis Park Subdivision
    • Bossier City Council introduces ordinance appropriating $7 million from the September 16, 2014 LCDA Bond Issue to engineer the civil and electrical site design and construct the improvements for the Downtown Re-Visioning Plan.  
  • August 4, 2015
    • Bossier City Council votes to introduce ordinance approving land acquisition of properties in downtown area.
    • Funds have been appropriated for these acquisitions to include purchase, closing costs, relocation expenses, real estate commissions and demolition. 
    • Properties include:
      • Lot 334 East Shreveport Subdivision
      • Lot 339 & s/2 of 338 East Shreveport Subdivision
      • Lot 308 East Shreveport Subdivision
      • Lot 271 East Shreveport Subdivision
      • Lot 23 Evans Place Subdivision
      • Lot 18, block d, Curtis Park Subdivision
      • Lot 19, block d Curtis Park Subdivision 
    • Bossier City Council adopted an ordinance appropriating $7 million from the September 16, 2014 LCDA bond issue to engineer the civil and electrical site design and construct the improvements for the downtown revisioning plan. 
      • The ordinance authorizes Mayor Lorenz Walker to execute a contract with Forte and Tablada for the downtown revisioning engineering and design.  According to the ordinance, Forte and Tablada has been working with master planners to develop a comprehensive plan for the implementation of the referenced modifications. 
    • The Bossier City Council adopted an ordinance authorizing the City of Bossier City, Louisiana, to incur debt and to borrow from the Louisiana Local Government Environmental facilities and community development authority not exceeding $15,000,000.
      • According to the ordinance, after examining available data, Bossier City has determined that there is a substantial need for financing redevelopment of portions of its downtown area and general public infrastructure improvements. 
    • Bossier City Council voted unanimously to introduce ordinance appropriating one million dollars ($1,000,000) from the September 16, 2014 LCDA Bond Issue to purchase additional property for the Downtown Re-Envisioning Project.
  • August 18, 2015
    • Bossier City council voted to adopt ordinance appropriating $1 million from the September 16, 2014 LCDA Bonds Issue to purchase additional property for the Downtown Re-Envisioning Project.  
      • According to the ordinance, the previously allocated $1 million was not enough to acquire all of the property for the project.
  • September 15, 2015
    • Bossier City Council voted to introduce an Ordinance appropriating $394,000 from the September 16, 2014 LCDA Bond Issue for Professional Services in conjunction with the engineering and design of  the Bossier City Downtown Re-Envisioning Project and authorizing Mayor Lorenz Walker to execute the attached contracts. 

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly