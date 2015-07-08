Start Your Day: Protecting your home from invasion, hot and steamy 100+ temps possible, LA Hwy. 1 back open

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

In a KSLA News 12 traffic alert, LA Hwy. 1 in Caddo Parish has reopened for your morning commute. A portion of Louisiana Highway 1 was shut down yesterday after a big rig reportedly slammed into a train and caught on fire.

We are following a story out of Caddo Parish this morning where one couple woke up to intruders inside their home. In a KSLA News 12 alert, KSLA NEWS 12's Jacob Bradford talks about what should you do if you're involved in a home invasion. He is live with details on how you can stay safe during a similar situation.

A former Shreveport fire fighter is no longer fighting fire, but is now fighting a different battle with cancer. KSLA News 12's Nicolette Schleisman sat down with him and has a special report this morning on his battle.

It's going to be hot and steamy this weekend and temperatures could break 100. In weather wonders this morning, KSLA Storm Tracker 12 Meteorologist Nicole Madden explains why the temperatures in your car may not be accurate.

Beyond the Arklatex, celebrity chef Paula Deen is back in the news for more race related controversy. After a twitter firestorm yesterday, she deleted images from her social media accounts showing her and her son, Bobby dressed up as characters from "I Love Lucy." on KSLA News 12 This Morning we'll tell you why she says she's not responsible for the post.

