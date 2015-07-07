Bossier City approves additional $3.5M to redevelop downtown

What downtown Bossier City may look like in the future (Source: KSLA News 12 Victoria Shirley)

The Bossier City Council voted Tuesday to spend another $3.5 million to redevelop the downtown area.

Officials say downtown Bossier City is already zoned the way they need it to be for redevelopment.

In a council meeting, planners emphasized they want to incorporate existing successful business buildings into the new plan.

The master plan for Old Bossier includes developing green spaces and pedestrian friendly walkways.

Council members voted Tuesday to pay to design and construct new utility lines for the downtown area, as part of their redevelopment plan.

Planners hope if the city builds the core of downtown, private developers will come in and extend development.

Officials also showed several pictures, revealing what the area may look like in the future.

