Start Your Day: Confederate flag controversy causes violent viral video, BAFB family involved in fatal crash condition update

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

Strong feelings over the confederate flag leads to a fight in our own backyard. Authorities in east Texas are investigating after the brawl broke out during the Fourth of July holiday, allegedly over an intoxicated man waving a Confederate flag and yelling racist slurs. KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is in the alert center this morning with more details on this controversial issue and its debate.

After an impassioned discussion and much controversy, the South Carolina State Senate is expected to reach a decision on the fate of the confederate flag today.

We're learning more about the Barksdale airman and his family's conditions after a crash claimed the life of their 10-year-old daughter just days ago in Kentucky. The airman has shared exclusive photos of his path to recovery with KSLA News 12.

New this morning in our KSLA News 12 Crime Tracker, Shreveport police are looking for a man who reportedly robbed a gas station at gunpoint and then ran off with some cash.

Beyond the ArkLaTex, we've been following a startling admission from comedian Bill Cosby. He admitted under oath to using sedatives with the intent to drug women he was pursuing for sex. Representatives for Cosby have yet to respond. Tune in the KSLA News 12 This Morning for what this means for other lawsuits against Cosby.

