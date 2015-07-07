BAFB airman remains in ICU following fatal crash

The Barksdale airman involved in a Kentucky crash that killed his step daughter remains in ICU at a Louisville hospital due to medical complications.

In a photo released to KSLA News 12 Monday night, Michael Romanyak is seen sitting up in his ICU hospital bed. His left arm connected to a blood machine, his right arm in a cast, with his wife Stefanie holding his hand.

Stefanie suffered a number of fractures in the crash that killed her 10-year-old daughter Bailey.

On Monday, doctors said Stefanie's CT scans came back clear after head trauma in the crash.

"We are looking at a medical transfer, " said Bailey's grandmother, Debi Speights about the hopes of Michael being released soon.

Bailey's funeral plans remain on hold until her mother is able to travel to their native south Mississippi for services.

"Her ribs will heal with time," says Speights. But, she adds Stefanie will most likely require physical therapy once she returns home to Shreveport-Bossier.

Stefanie's other daughter Keely was released from the hospital early on and is being cared for by her father in Mississippi.

The family's SUV was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer, part of a 9-car accident outside of Louisville, Kentucky. Their tragic situation was soon spread across the nation after a Facebook post about their crash was shared more than 4,000 times.

So far, more than $21,000 has been raised on a GoFundMe account set up by a family friend. The money will be used to help the Romanyaks as well as the families of his two step daughters.

