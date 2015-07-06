Red River Waterway Commission cleans up sand left by floodwaters - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Red River Waterway Commission cleans up sand left by floodwaters

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

It's only been about a month since the Red River flooded the ArkLaTex and we are still dealing with the aftermath.

Part of the aftermath is all the sand left behind from floodwaters.

Monday. the Red River Waterway Commission was busy loading trucks full of sand that was left behind by the flooding.

The trucks are moving the sand out of the way of the boat launch.

No word on when the launch will reopen.

