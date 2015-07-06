Red River Waterway Commission cleans up sand left by floodwaters

Drone video recorded by Jay Cougar gives a bird's eye view of the Red River, giving a different perspective to the potential flooding emergency officials have been talking about for weeks.

Drone video recorded by Jay Cougar gives a bird's eye view of the Red River, giving a different perspective to the potential flooding emergency officials have been talking about for weeks.

There are several ways you can stay up to date on severe weather in the ArkLaTex with KSLA News 12 and the StormTracker 12 Weather team!

It's only been about a month since the Red River flooded the ArkLaTex and we are still dealing with the aftermath.

Part of the aftermath is all the sand left behind from floodwaters.

Monday. the Red River Waterway Commission was busy loading trucks full of sand that was left behind by the flooding.

The trucks are moving the sand out of the way of the boat launch.

No word on when the launch will reopen.

