Start Your Day: Update on BAFB family struck by tragedy, partly cloudy forecast, new SoBo park takes shape

We're learning more about the Barksdale Air Force family involved in a fatal crash in Kentucky last week. Friends and strangers have stepped up to help the Romanyak family in their time of need, including an offer of a ride home for the stranded family to Louisiana. But there's been a new development that's keeping them from making the trek.

In another tragedy striking an ArkLaTex family while out of state, a canoeing accident has claimed the lives of 2 Louisiana men on vacation at a Georgia resort. The men, believed to be Northwest Louisiana residents, are uncle and nephew. We'll have the details on what is believed to have happened.

Driving along Arthur Teague this week, you might have seen a new bridge stretching across the parkway. That bridge is the first major development happening at the new South Bossier Park KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford has a look at what residents can look forward to - and when.

We are also following the latest developments in the investigation into a shootout that left at least 8 young people injured early Sunday morning in west Shreveport.



Plus, the trial of a suspect in the murder-for-hire of of Deanna Montgomery is set to get under way today in Caddo Parish. Jim Montgomery, now 73, was already behind bars on a rape charge when the second degree murder indictment came down last year. This morning, we'll break down the case, and what's led prosecutors to this point.



Beyond the ArkLaTex, the South Carolina state legislature begins debate today on whether the Confederate flag outside the capitol should be removed. We'll explain why it won't be as simple as whether the flag comes down once and for all - but how and when.

After a stormy weekend for much of the ArkLaTex, we'll start the week with partly cloudy skies and the chance of a few afternoon showers. Tune in for weather updates every 10 minutes on KSLA News 12 This Morning as you get ready to head out the door, and stay in the know wherever you go with the KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather app.

Coverage You Can Count On starts with KSLA News 12 This Morning is streaming live online and on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps. Join us right now!