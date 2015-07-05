8 injured in overnight shooting in W. Shreveport

When they arrived on the scene, officers found one of the shooting victims in the parking lot of a service station in the 3700 block of Hearne. (Source: Timmy Lane)

Patrol officers were called to the 3500 block of Hearne Ave. just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting. (Source: Timmy Lane)

Eight people are recovering following an overnight shooting in west Shreveport.

According to Shreveport police, patrol officers were called to the 3500 block of Hearne Ave. just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting.

There, they found one of the shooting victims in the parking lot of a service station in the 3700 block of Hearne.

"I'm glad I didn't get caught in it," said Timmy Lane.

Lane had just driven past the intersection of Kings Highway and Hearne Avenue less than two minutes before shots rang out.

He turned around, went back to the scene and saw one of the victims, 19-year-old Nicholas Jiles, at the Raceway.

"They had him laying on the ground and the paramedics were working on him. There were a lot of police officers on the scene," said Lane.

Police say Jiles had been shot in the leg and grazed on the back. Jiles was taken by ambulance to University Health. He has since been released and is expected to recover.

The remaining seven victims, including a 16-year-old girl, were all taken by private vehicle to Willis Knighton North and University Health before police arrived.

Police say the victims' conditions include a variety of injuries ranging from minor to potentially life-threatening.

In their investigation so far, police say 2 groups were loitering on adjacent parking lots at the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Kings Highway when an exchange of gunfire erupted.

"A lot of people were out to enjoy themselves, but they were just caught up at the wrong place, the wrong time," said Lane.

At this point in the investigation, police say it is unclear the extent of involvement the shooting victims had in connection with the incident or what exact factors led to the melee.

Investigators recovered a handgun, along with dozens of spent shell casings during their probe of the incident.

A vehicle and a businesses were among property damaged as a result of the gunfire.

No arrests have been made, but police say the investigation continues.

SPD has provided a list of those victims who were injured in the incident:

Nicholas Jiles, 19

Tramarceia Ruffins, 22

Mary Davis, (age not available)

Trevonte Carter, (age not available)

Shontae Armstrong (age not available)

Gerod Ward, 18

Oshaye Collins, 21

Juvenile female (16)

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or on their website www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.