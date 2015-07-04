Huntington Marching Band performs in national parade

The Huntington "Raider JukeBox" Marching Band performed in Washington D.C. Saturday morning.

The band took part in the National Independence Day Parade on historic Constitution Avenue.

They were the only representative from the state of Louisiana.

It took a full year for them to plan and pay for the trip.

It's the first time any band from Shreveport-Bossier City, has had the opportunity to march in the National Independence Day Parade.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.