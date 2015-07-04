Teen arrested in stabbing death of of 91-year-old Bossier City woman

Bossier City police detectives have determined the death of an elderly woman whose body was discovered inside her home Thursday was the result of a homicide.

A relative found Scott unresponsive inside her residence in the 1300 block of North Hamilton Circle Thursday at just after 12 p.m.

Investigators believe the juvenile stabbed Scott to death and robbed her of money late Wednesday night inside her home in the 1300 block of North Hamilton Circle.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of a 91-year-old Bossier City woman.

Police say the teen was taken into custody overnight after detectives obtained information linking him to the crime.

Police have not said whether Scott knew the boy and if so, what their relationship might have been.

He has not been identified.

He was arrested on a charge of first degree murder and transferred to the Wade Juvenile Detention Center.

As of Saturday afternoon, police tape still remained on the front porch of Scott's house.

"Police cars everywhere when I come in from work, I saw all that and I said oh my God," said Emily West, a friend of Scott. I thought probably she had died at home because she was 91-years-old but come to find out she got brutally murdered."

Friends and loved ones can't force themselves to accept the fact she's really gone just yet.

"She’s not dead she lives in my heart, no she's not dead she lives in my heart," said West.

Emily West says Scott was her constant source of wisdom.

"She was a woman of wisdom, that's where I went to get my help from when I needed it, to get on going day by day," said West.

West says her heart also goes out the loved ones of the teenage suspect.

"Somebody loves him too," said West.

West plans to reminisce on the good times she and Scott enjoyed before this tragedy.

"We’d sit on the porch, we'd laugh, and everything and now she's gone, but memories stay here in my heart," said West.

