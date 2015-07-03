Caddo Parish neighborhood places patriotism on display in grand way

Some shoppers in Bossier City got quite an Independence Day surprise at the Bass Pro Shop at the Louisiana Boardwalk.

Representatives with the Walter Jacobs Nature Park brought the official national bird of the United States to the Bass Pro Shops on the Louisiana Boardwalk on Friday to show off. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Residents living on Dixie Garden Drive in southeast Shreveport are letting "Old Glory" wave proudly.

"We load up our side by side and we drive down the street and we put every flag on every pole," said Shelby Harris.

American flags line the street show off the neighborhood's patriotism.

"It’s over 100 probably 119 or 120," said John Harris, the man behind the patriotic concept.

Flags fly in front of every home in the neighborhood for about 3 miles, and the Harrises say it only took about 45 minutes to put them out.

"People drive by and we have elderly people with tears in their eyes that come up and shake our hands while were putting them up and taking them down."

Harris says he got the idea last year. "We were on our way to Muddy Bottoms on a mud ride, and a guy had a bunch of flags lined up in a row, and I said, 'How cool would it be to put one on every telephone pole?'”

The rest is history. This is the neighborhood's second year displaying their love for the red, white, and blue.

"With all the negative stuff going on in the world today, we decided to all go in and buy the flags," said Shelby Harris.

It's a gesture that even those passing through can appreciate.

"People driving up and down the street that don't even live in our neighborhood are excited about it."

It’s a tradition that the neighborhood plans to continue for many years to come.

The neighborhood also placed the flags out for Memorial Day.

