Bald eagle makes Independence Day appearance at Bass Pro Shops

Some shoppers in Bossier City got quite an Independence Day surprise at the Bass Pro Shop at the Louisiana Boardwalk.

Representatives with the Walter Jacobs Nature Park brought the official national bird of the United States to show off.

Officials shared some fun facts about how the bald eagle became a symbol of our nation.

"The bald eagle was chosen as the national symbol," explained Walter Jacobs Nature Park naturalist Rusty Scarborough, Sr. "Benjamin Franklin did not want us to use the bald eagle, a scavenger, to represent our country. He wanted to use the wild turkey that we signed the Declaration of Independence with a quill, but he was out-voted by one vote."

This eagle brought to Bass Pro Friday was an 8-year-old female. She has not been named, because park officials say they do not want to encourage the idea that the birds of prey can be kept and considered pets.

She can't fly because she has a congenital defect.

When she's not out mingling with the public, she stays at the wildlife park, where you can see her anytime.

