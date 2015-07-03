TAPD investigating possible homicide after man found dead in home

Police in Texarkana are investigating the death of a man found dead in his home as a homicide.

Texarkana, Arkansas police officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of Garland St. around 11:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a possible suicide.

Police say a family member contacted authorities after not being able to get a hold of 40-year-old Michael Scott Roberts. When the relative went to the house, they found his body.

Officers say he had suffered what appear to be gunshot wounds to the body

Crime scene investigators were called in and police say they are treating the case as a possible homicide at this point.

The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Texarkana Arkansas Police at 903-798-3154 or the Texarkana area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

