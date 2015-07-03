BCPD investigating 91-year-old woman's death as homicide

A relative found Scott unresponsive inside her residence in the 1300 block of North Hamilton Circle Thursday at just after 12 p.m.

Bossier City police detectives have determined the death of an elderly woman whose body was discovered inside her home Thursday was the result of a homicide.

Detectives say preliminary autopsy results show 91-year-old Ludella Scott died from being stabbed.

A relative found Scott unresponsive inside her residence in the 1300 block of North Hamilton Circle Thursday at just after 12 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

Bossier Crime Stoppers is offering a $1000 reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information can call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit a tip via the Bossier Crime Stoppers website: bossiercrimestoppers.org.

Police say those who contact Bossier Crime Stoppers may remain totally anonymous.

