Texarkana hospital gives grants to schools

Schools in Texarkana are getting a financial boost for taking part in a free mobile asthma screening program.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System in Texarkana gave a total of $30,000 in health and wellness grants to 17 area school districts.

The schools took part in a mobile pediatric asthma program this past school year. The program offered asthma screenings and evaluations for free.

CHRISTUS St. Michael President Chris Karam said the program helps the hospital provide health care to as many people as possible regardless of insurance.

"When one doesn't have a payer source it is much more of a challenge to find a provider," said Karam. "That is why we are committed to provide these types of programs for the undeserved to make sure they are going to get the care they need and hopefully early on to make a difference in their lives."

Karam says CHRISTUS St. Michael is one of the only 2 hospitals in the state of Texas to offer asthma screenings and evaluations for free.

