Start Your Day: 3-year-old in critical condition after being shot; holiday forecast

3-year-old in critical condition after emergency surgery from reportedly being shot in the face. (Source: KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford/via Twitter)

Shreveport police are investigating after a toddler was shot in the head and is in critical condition. KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is live at University Health where the toddler underwent surgery overnight.

Speculations have been rising overnight about a global settlement with BP that could bring billions of dollars to the federal, state and local governments. Attorney General Buddy Caldwell has called a news conference for 8 a.m. We'll have a live preview from Baton Rouge.

The Huntington High School Band, also known as the "Raider Jukebox," are on their way to Washington D.C. after hitting the road late last night. We got to speak to the awesome bunch of musicians before they drove off to perform in this year's National Independence Day parade in Washington D.C. Tune in to KSLA News 12 This Morning to hear what they had to say.

With 4th of July just days away, Storm Tracker 12 Meteorologist Nicole Madden is sharing some of the best locations to catch fireworks. She is live at Lake Claiborne, outside of Homer, Louisiana to give us a sneak peek at what to expect at this year's show and what kind of weather we might see this holiday weekend.

We're following breaking news out of the Philippines. At least 36 people are dead and 19 are missing after a ferry capsizes in the central Philippines. The coast guard says 118 people were rescued where the ferry capsized this morning.

