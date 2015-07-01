Start Your Day: Fatal accident leaves 2 dead; roads clear after flash flooding

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

Breaking news this morning, 2 people are dead and 2 injured after a fatal roll-over wreck in Shreveport around 2:00 a.m. Police say there were 5 people in the car, including teenagers, and they were not wearing seatbelts. KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford has team coverage from the scene with more information on the fatal car crash.

Also new overnight, one man is fighting for his life at the hospital after being shot in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. Police are searching for the gunman involved.

Storms left high water on some roads across Shreveport and Bossier City. We've been driving around this morning and that water has gone down, so you should not have any problems with flooded streets on your morning drive.

In the Red River flood aftermath, Miller County can now apply to FEMA for public assistance grants to get federal money to help with flood expenses.

Some new laws are now in effect in Louisiana targeting every thing from your driver's license to movie tax credits. Tune in to KSLA News 12 This Morning for more information about what changes you can expect.

Another black church catches fire in South Carolina. At least 6 black churches have caught fire since the shootings in Charleston 2 weeks ago. At least 2 of the fires are being investigated as possible arson, but there is no evidence that they were hate crimes.

