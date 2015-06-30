Thunderstorms leave thousands in the dark, roads flooded

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Storms knock down tree on Gilbert at College Street in Shreveport (Source: KSLA News 12 Charisse Gibson)

Thunderstorms are to blame for thousands of SWEPCO customers in Caddo and Bossier Parishes to be without power for a while Tuesday evening.According to SWEPCO's website , nearly 5,000 customers are without power in Caddo Parish and some 800 in Bossier Parish around 8:00 p.m.Less than an hour later, those numbers dropped to just hundreds still without power.Around 7:00 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area effective until 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.The sudden excessive rainfall caused flooding in some parts of Shreveport and Bossier City.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, high water impacted the following areas: Line Avenue at Dalzell Street, Dixie Garden Drive at Kings Highway, Shreveport-Barksdale Highway at Knight Street, Rutherford Street at Line Avenue, Clyde Fant Parkway at Shreveport Barksdale Highway, East Washington Street at Youree Drive, 1800 block of Line Avenue and Line Avenue at Wichita Street.

Some have also reported traffic lights out and downed trees.

Remember, if you happen upon a traffic light outage, you are to treat it as a 4-way stop.

Please avoid driving through high water even if there are no barricades or warning signs present.



The isolated storms are expected to move out of the area by 10 or 11 p.m. But, they're expected to be back Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.



