CPSO seeks suspects in vehicle burglaries

The Caddo Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple vehicle burglaries that happened Tuesday in the southern part of the parish.

Two vehicles were broken into along the 9800 block of Deepwoods Drive, and 3 more were broken into in he 9800 block of Crosswood Drive.

Items taken include checkbooks, electronics, cell phones, and cash.

Video footage shows 2 people getting in and of vehicles during the time in question. A third person is shown near the scene, but not as clearly as the others.

The Sheriff's office is asking that anyone who can identify the people in the video to contact Det. Donnie Laney at 681-0700 or 675-2170, or call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 673-7373

