Start Your Day: Red River crest lowered, NWLA parishes issuing same-sex marriage licenses

NWS-Shreveport lowered the expected flood crests Monday morning for Shreveport-Bossier to points south in Coushatta and Grand Ecore. (Source: National Weather Service - Shreveport) NWS-Shreveport lowered the expected flood crests Monday morning for Shreveport-Bossier to points south in Coushatta and Grand Ecore. (Source: National Weather Service - Shreveport)
Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

There's much relief for people still trying to cleanup from Red River flooding from earlier this month. The National Weather Service has confirmed the Red River in Shreveport will crest lower than expected at 31.2 feet sometime later today.

KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford will be live at Hamel Park with updates on the new crest level and what that means for 4th of July boating activities. He'll also have the official numbers of reported damage in Caddo Parish and information on sandbag locations for those who want to take precaution just in case.

The ArkLaTex woman accused of faking her own abduction will return to court this morning. Back in March, police say Megan Lejeune planned the hoax in an effort to frame her ex-boyfriend.

Marriage licenses are officially available for same-sex couples in Caddo Parish. Yesterday afternoon, two long-time Caddo Parish residents became the first same-sex couple to receive the clerk of court's marriage license. Most other northern Louisiana parishes are issuing same sex marriage license as well.

