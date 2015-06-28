TXDOT launches 'Talk, Text, Crash' campaign

The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) is launching its summer "Talk, Text, Crash" public education campaign in Texarkana Monday.

The campaign is designed to remind motorists to put down the phone and minimize distractions while driving, or else run the risk of crashing.

According to TXDOT, in 2014, distracted driving crashes were up 6 percent over the previous year. In Texarkana, there were 163 motor vehicle crashes in 2014 because of distracted driving.

Distracted driving crashes killed 483 people and injured more than 3,000 in Texas last year.

