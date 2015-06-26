Caddo Sheriff's office seeking assistance in vehicle ID

Caddo Sheriff investigators are asking the public to help identify this vehicle and the driver who is wanted for a theft.The theft occurred at CES Compliance Envirosystems early Thursday morning and was caught on surveillance.The footage shows an SUV entering the property and then leaving a few minutes later with a stolen 2006 Kawasaki Prairie 4-wheeler and a 2011 black utility trailer with white rims. The tag on the stolen trailer is L510436Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said someone removed the hinges and door on a gate leading to the property.Anyone with information about this vehicle or the theft is asked to contact Sheriff's Det. Donnie Laney at 681-0700 or the Caddo Sheriff's Office at 675-2170. Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 673-7373.