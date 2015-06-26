PurpleHull Pea Festival brings crowd to Emerson

The PurpleHull Pea Festival will kick off in Emerson, Arkansas on Saturday, June 27.

The 26-year-old festival draws in crowds from all across the country.



One of the main attractions is the world-renowned rotary tiller race, known as the Tiller Thriller, which brings in competitors and spectators from all over.



The purple hull pea shelling contest is also a fan favorite. Julia Easter has been competing in the competition for 21 years and has been crowned the world champion more than a dozen times.



The million tiller parade starts at 1 p.m. Our own KSLA News 12 This Morning anchor Adria Goins will be this year's Grand Pea Marshal for the parade.



This year the pea crop has taken a hit due to the significant rains across the area. Festival spokesperson Bill Dailey says growers have had to replant their crops several times in order to have peas for the festival. Organizers have even had to buy peas from Louisiana to meet the demand.



Festivities start at the high school grounds at 8 a.m. and last through 11 p.m. Saturday evening.

