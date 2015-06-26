Start Your Day: Preparing for a second round of flooding; weekend weather forecast

Preparing for the second round of flooding. View from Riverview Park Friday, June 26 (Source: KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford)

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

The Red River is expected to rise again. This time around isn't expected to be as bad as the historic flooding that impacted the ArkLaTex this past month. KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is live at Riverview Park with a break down.

In Garland City, Arkansas, the possibility of a second flood in less than a month has residents and business owners concerned about the river's levee. Representatives with the US Army Corps of Engineers were in that area yesterday checking the levee systems.

French authorities have opened a terrorism investigation after an attack and explosion at a gas factory. It left one person decapitated and several wounded. Tune in the KSLA News 12 This Morning for updates as the situation develops.

Every year, on the last Saturday in June, the town of Emerson, Arkansas turns into a tiller racing, purplehull pea picking, parade-going community that draws in hundreds of visitors. KSLA News 12 This Morning's Adria Goins has the honor of being this year's Grand "Pea" Marshal during the PurpleHull Pea Festival parade. She is live in Emerson this morning.

There is a slight chance for severe weather today. KSLA Storm Tracker 12 Meteorologist Ron Young will have more information about that this morning, as well as your weekend weather forecast.

President Obama travels to Charleston, South Carolina today to deliver a eulogy at the funeral service for slain pastor and State Senator Clementa Pinckney. Funeral services for the other victims will take place in the coming week.

