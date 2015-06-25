Caddo Commission votes to give up to $750K to flood victims

More help is on the way for flood victims in Caddo Parish.

The Caddo Commission is teaming up with the Red Cross and the Caddo Commission Action Agency

Through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Caddo Parish has qualified for public assistance but there is still no word on individual assistance. Instead of waiting around, the Caddo Commission has decided to move forward with the recovery process.

One by one, Wells Island Road residents took to the podium during a special meeting to make their plea for help to the Caddo Commission.

Everett Clary, who has lived on the road for more than sixty years, says he lost everything in the flood.

"All my clothes, furniture, everything inside destroyed," said Clary.

The Caddo Commission initially discussed giving $1.5 million to flood victims from the reserve fund but that number was reduced to half that amount and passed at $750,000.

"Through great debate we were able to pass 10-0 on how we would get these funds out to the citizens of Caddo," said Commission President Lyndon Johnson.

The commission says they may still be reimbursed by the federal government.

"This is gap funding to help the citizens get to that next point,” said Johnson.

We're is told that once a cooperative endeavor agreement is signed by the Caddo Commission, the Caddo Commission Action Agency and the Red Cross, all three parties will work together to get the necessary funds to those living in the 62 homes damaged throughout the parish. Many of which did not have flood insurance.

"These are not our funds, these are your funds, and we have to be accountable and transparent," said commissioner Michael Williams.

Clary says his home may never be the same, but at least now he can start working towards getting back to the way things were before the flood washed away years of memories.

"It might be a wound that never heals, but we're going to still try to get it healed," said Clary.

In that meeting, the commission also voted to pass a motion to waive the electrician inspection fee for flood victims. According to Commission President Lyndon Johnson, Mayor Ollie Tyler has also agreed to waive that fee.

