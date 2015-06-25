Substitute teacher arrested on child porn charges now facing charges in Caddo Parish

A Bossier Parish substitute teacher was arrested, accused of having sexual relations with juveniles.

A Bossier Parish substitute teacher who was arrested last month on child porn charges is now facing charges in Caddo Parish.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, detectives issued a warrant Wednesday charging 26-year-old Reid Christopher Kerr with two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Kerr is currently being held in the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility on similar charges. A fugitive hold has been placed on Kerr at that facility until he is returned to Caddo Parish to face charges.

Deputies say Kerr is accused of having a sexual encounter with a 16-year-old girl and exchanging sexually inappropriate messages with other juvenile females.

Reid reportedly worked as a substitute teacher at several schools in Bossier Parish and worked as an umpire for school athletics.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says they believe there may be multiple victims who have either not come forward or have yet to be identified.

Anyone with information about other victims is urged to contact Caddo Sheriff's Office at 318-675-2170 or Detective Marshall at 318-681-0700.

