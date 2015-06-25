Family First: A summer time lesson in commerce

Summer time is usually time for Outdoor Summer Markets like the successful Mall St. Vincent South Highland Farmers Market in Shreveport. Summer time is also time off for most students in the ArkLaTex with the exception of a few.Lilyth Foley decided to skip on a leisurely summer vacation in exchange for a chance to put her baked organic goods on the market, giving her a hands on experience in commerce. Lilyth says the opportunity has helped her to not only share her love for organic sweets, but to learn the tricks of the trade."How to interact with people, talk to them and negotiate with them," says Lilyth.For Lori Crawford, it's a chance for her 16-year-old son to not only learn the way to "haggle" but she says his hands on work with the family business has also made him a better student."When he first started coming out with me he wouldn't see nobody, he was acting real shy and now he waits on customers," says Lori. "He's really good and now it's got to where it helps him even managing money wise."

She also says seeing his parents work so hard at the market gives him an opportunity to make tough decisions about his future career.



As for Lilyth, she doesn't mind the hard work this summer or for summers to come.

"I hope it goes well and I'm able to do it continually through the summer," says Lilyth.

The Mall St. Vincent South Highland Farmers Market is open every Friday through July 24 from 5pm to 9pm. It is located in the parking lot near the Fairfield Avenue entrance.

